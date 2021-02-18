Old World comfort comes to Pineville

Travel industry veteran Kevin Devanney decided to try a new venture after learning from Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards there weren’t any pizzerias within six miles of town.

Devanney’s latest venture puts pizza and wines from across the world under the same roof – one that binds a historic downtown building dating back to the 1920s.

“Pineville is the last little community in Charlotte to revamp,” Devanney said. “We look forward to being part of the area’s vibrant and exciting growth.”

Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market specializes in international wines with about 70% of its selections coming from France, Italy, Portugal, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Primed with a pizza oven imported from Italy, Margaux’s will offer a St. Louis-style pizza with a cheese blend twist as well as traditional Mediterranean-style pizzas. The restaurant will also serve up salads, charcuteries, appetizers and calzones, with vegetarian and gluten-free options, including a cauliflower crust.

Customers can visit the market and grab what they need to make quality dinners at home. The market offers up to 100 different specialty food items, including cheeses, meats, olive oils, olives, sauces, breads and spices.

There’s also ready-to-go dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, chicken piccata, chicken parmesan and veal piccata.

Want to learn more?

Margaux’s Wine, Pizza & Market opens in late February or early March at 316 Main St., Pineville. Visit www.margauxswine.com for details.