NCDMV adds 24 new driver license examiners to offices

RALEIGH – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles added 24 new driver license examiner graduates to 17 offices recently to improve customer service statewide.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at training schools Feb. 5 in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They are trained to take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL IDs and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct contact-less road tests by appointment for qualified drivers.

The DMV is trying to improve customer service with more examiners, contact-less road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people with appointments during the pandemic ensure they have the appropriate documents.

New examiners and their duty stations include Annette Griffon, Monroe; Jean Lindor, Christopher Gordon and Carmen Christian, Charlotte South; and Nautica Mason, Verdell Neville and Myeshe Smith, Charlotte West.