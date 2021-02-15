Monarch to offer virtual tour of youth crisis center

Photo courtesy of Monarch

CHARLOTTE – Monarch is offering a virtual tour of its State Employees Credit Union Youth Crisis Center.

The center is the first step in life-changing treatment for young people between the ages of 6 and 16 who are in a mental health or substance use crisis. It offers short-term stabilization for an acute psychiatric episode in a secure setting.

The free tour will be provided on the GoToWebinar platform from 11 to 11:45 a.m. March 2. Register by clicking here.

The nonprofit that provides high-quality and trauma-informed care in a nurturing environment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illness and substance use disorders across North Carolina.

Email Yesenia.Mueller@monarchnc.org for details about the virtual tour