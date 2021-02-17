Metro Diner elevates fish and chips

Photo courtesy of Metro Diner

CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is offering a pair of fish and chips options this season.

Guests can enjoy wild caught North Atlantic cod, beer-battered and fried, served the following ways:

– Fish & Chips Platter served with creamy tartar sauce, coleslaw, seasoned fries and a choice of salad or soup of the day ($11.99)

– Fried Fish Sandwich topped with lettuce, tomato and creamy tartar sauce all on a brioche bun served with seasoned fries and a pickle. ($9.99)

Metro Diner has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).