Mecklenburg County welcomes feedback on budget

CHALOTTE – Mecklenburg County will hold the first of five virtual community budget workshops for fiscal year 2022 on Feb. 13.

The workshops allow residents to share their budget priorities with county leadership before the budget is finalized.

Workshops will be featured on WebEx due to the pandemic. Register for the event by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/138268584057 .

The workshops will be held Feb. 13 (9:30 – 11 a.m.), Feb. 18 (6 – 7:30 p.m.), Feb. 20 (9:30 – 11 a.m.), Feb. 24 (6 – 7:30 p.m.) and Feb. 27 (9:30 – 11 a.m.).