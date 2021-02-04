Mecklenburg County expanding vaccine outreach

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said there’s still more work to do to ensure Black residents are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The county continues to administer the vaccine to health care workers and people over the age of 65.While 26.1% of the county’s population over the age of 65 are Black, only 16.8% of those getting the vaccine have identified as Black.

Mecklenburg County has developed a COVID-19 vaccine equity plan that targets four areas:

• Education, awareness and trust building, which include outreach through community leaders and town halls.

• Low-barrier vaccine appointments, which include free drive-thru and walk-up options.

• Targeted distribution.

• Data and monitoring.

County Commissioner Vilma Leake praised the health department Feb. 2 for its outreach and work in getting people vaccinated. Leake encouraged older adults, including Black residents, to get the vaccine after she experienced no problems.

“Those who have some doubts about whether you should or should not, it’s imperative for longevity, so I’m begging you to take the time to go,” Leake said.

Commissioner Pat Cotham said getting vaccinated was somewhat emotional for her, having received the polio vaccine in youth and knowing people who passed away from the virus.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell expressed concern for disabled and homebound residents who don’t have access to transportation or information. He hopes the county can go to people.

The county is also bracing for the next wave of vaccine takers. The county is developing a plan on distribution that is effective, efficient and equitable for front-line essential workers once it’s their turn, Harris said.

One of the biggest challenges for the county has been availability of the vaccine.