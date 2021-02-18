Hospital partnership helps Charlotte stop cycle of violence

City Manager Marcus Jones helped announce a new partnership Feb. 10 between Atrium Health and the City of Charlotte that helps victims of violence. David Flower/City of Charlotte

The City of Charlotte is partnering with Atrium Health to form a hospital-based violence prevention program.

Atrium Health will deploy a violence intervention specialist to make initial contact with crime victims, assess their circumstances and work with them to provide case management services, according to Dr. David Jacobs of Atrium Health.

Such resources may involve connecting victims to additional education, job training or tattoo removal and may span weeks or months after the victims are discharged from the hospital, Jacobs said.

Councilman Larken Egleston said the program is just one way the city can change the trajectory of someone’s life by preventing victims from becoming part of a cycle that happens again and again.

Jacobs cited a study from Atrium Health’s trauma center that showed how victims have a 25% chance of becoming a repeat victim or a perpetrator of violence.

City Manager Marcus Jones said Charlotte is investing $500,000 in the effort and $2 million toward stopping violence, which includes partnering with grassroots groups and launching a program specific to the Beatties Ford Road corridor.

“We all know that we are experiencing a community crisis,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We know that it takes a commitment from the city and our partners and every person that lives inside of our community to address this crisis. I’ve seen too many incidents of violence in our city, and we must be fully invested in finding a solution to this problem.”