Frampton Construction hires culture, community manager

Toni Moore

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Frampton Construction has added Toni Moore as culture and community manager.

Moore will serve both the Charleston and Charlotte offices to enhance Frampton’s community relationships, personnel development and company culture.

Prior to joining Frampton Construction, Moore worked as a program coordinator at the Medical University of South Carolina Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness. She previously spent six years teaching at Ashley Ridge High School, where she was named “Teacher of the Year” in 2018.

“We’re excited to have Toni on board as a dedicated resource for community engagement and team development,” said Chad Frampton, president of Frampton Construction. “Toni personifies the core values that shape our culture at Frampton Construction. It’s an important step for us, reflecting our commitment and dedication to the community and to our exceptional team.”

Frampton Construction is a full-service construction firm offering planning and design support, preconstruction and construction services.

On the web: http://frampton.construction/