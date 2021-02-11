Former grocery store worker develops eco-friendly detergent

After working in the grocery store industry for more than 25 years with much of that time focused on the laundry detergent space for Harris Teeter, Sean Stanley knows a thing or two about the products we use to wash our clothes.

Most detergents on the market today make you choose between being effective or being environmentally friendly. Stanley thought there should be a detergent that not only cleans and gets rid of odors, but does so without toxic ingredients.

“What I knew was that there was a big hole missing in the category,” said Stanley, who lives in Indian Trail. “The only thing I really needed to do was invent the perfect product.”

Enter EcoTwist Clean: a detergent free from phosphates, nonylphenols ethoxylates, GMOs, parabens, triclosan, gluten, animal byproducts, animal testing, formaldehyde, dioxides, optical brighteners, artificial scents, dyes and sodium laureth sulfate. Unlike other products that encapsulate odor-causing bacteria and douse the fabric in artificial fragrance to make it seem clean, EcoTwist’s Odor Release Technology completely releases and removes the odor-causing bacteria from the fabric.

“Most detergents cover up the smell in our clothes long enough for you to wear it and wash it again but that’s all they do — cover it up,” Stanley said.

Stanley collaborated with Lab-Clean Inc. in California to develop EcoTwist’s everyday formula in free & clear, as well as original, lavender falls, vanilla sky and orchard breeze scents. Fragrances are made with aromatic compounds derived from plant materials. There’s also an active formula that’s extra concentrated for athletic clothes.

In March, EcoTwist will add detergents geared toward baby, pet, hunting and fishing, towels and linens, outdoor activities, sports bras and swimwear, delicates and professional uniforms.

EcoTwist was born thanks to Stanley’s unique perspective after decades in the grocery industry. He started at the Harris Teeter in the Arboretum while attending Parkwood High School and worked his way up to the corporate office as a meat buyer. Over the years, he handled other categories like baby and diaper, non-perishables and detergent.

Stanley eventually left Harris Teeter to become vice president of sales at Hex Performance, a Maryland start-up company looking to break into the sports detergent market. However, everything changed in 2018 when he listened to the audiobook “The Strangest Secret” by Earl Nightingale. The book explains that goal-oriented individuals succeed more frequently because they know where they’re going, rather than those who proceed without a plan.

“If you have a ship in a harbor and it has a crew and an itinerary and a load, the majority of the time it will get to its destination,” Stanley said. “If you don’t have an itinerary, you’ll just float around and that analogy just stuck with me.”

Stanley knew what was missing in the market, his itinerary was EcoTwist and it was time to set sail. But rough seas were ahead by the time he launched the company in early 2020.

Restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 made it difficult for Stanley to get in-person meetings with retailers where he hoped to sell his products. At the time, stores were focused on replenishing toilet paper, cleaning products and paper towels, not laundry detergent.

“They had so much responsibilities with other products that we just got pushed aside,” Stanley said.

Stanley persisted nonetheless, striking deals with Wingate football and the Charlotte Checkers and making EcoTwist a sponsor of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Spencer Boyd.

Today, EcoTwist products can be found online and in 125 Food City stores in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. They are coming soon to the Southern division of Albertson Safeway in Arlington, Texas, and other national retailers but have yet to land in North Carolina.

Stanley said his dream is to one day have EcoTwist on the shelves at Harris Teeter, the company where this all began.

“It would be an unbelievable story to go full circle, but it just hasn’t happened yet,” he said.

