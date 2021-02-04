Culinary school gets boost from development director

Anne Lambert

CHARLOTTE – It’s Anne Lambert’s job to spread the word about the Community Culinary School of Charlotte, so you’d think it’d be disheartening when people tell her they’ve never heard of it. The truth is she actually loves when that happens.

“If I get to tell them about it, it’s a great opportunity for us,” Lambert said. “I’m surprised, but I’m also glad to say ‘You’re going to love this place.’”

The culinary school is tuition-free and specifically for adults who face barriers to long-term successful employment. More than 1,000 students have graduated since 1997.

The 14-week program teaches culinary arts, job-readiness skills and goal-setting to help students obtain and maintain career-level jobs. Students also get front-of-the-house experience and customer service training through catering and in the storefront café.

Lambert became CCSC’s development director in summer 2019, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in fundraising, development, grant writing for nonprofits. She’s responsible for creating and nurturing relationships with supporters.

CCSC is partially supported by café and catering sales, donations and special events, but more than half of the school’s money comes from donations from individuals and grants.

The state and county are in partnership with CCSC because they have a vested interest in people working and contributing to the economy. Lambert said it’s equally important for the community to want people to succeed and make a living wage, too.

“Any time you get takeout from us or buy a muffin you’re helping a student get a job,” Lambert said. “But I hope you’ll do more than just buy a muffin.”

Most of Lambert’s day is spent educating the community about what CCSC does. She sends letters, talks on the phone, promotes events, brainstorms fundraising ideas and works with colleagues on the school’s quarterly newsletter.

Lambert said she’s proud of the community support, despite the challenges of the pandemic and with catering and café sales down. Once the restaurant industry picks up, she said CCSC’s graduates will be employable and they will have had training during the pandemic, so they know how to be safe.

Community Culinary School of Charlotte

9315 Monroe Road, Charlotte

704-375-4500

https://communityculinary.org/