Charlotte will rename streets associated with white supremacy

The Charlotte City Council unanimously endorsed recommendations Feb. 8 from a citizens committee that recommended changing the identity of streets named after white supremacists and Confederate leaders.

“It doesn’t mean we are erasing that history,” Councilman Larken Egleston said. “It doesn’t mean we don’t teach that history. It simply means we don’t honor those folks and the way they have been honored up until now.”

Morrison Boulevard and Governor Morrison Street in south Charlotte were named after Cameron Morrison, who the Charlotte Legacy Commission identified as “a prominent leader of the ‘Red Shirts,’ the paramilitary wing of the state Democratic Party’s White Supremacy campaign that worked to suppress and terrorize black voters in North Carolina in the late 1890s.”

Morrison became governor and eventually bought up to 3,000 acres in south Charlotte, according to the commission’s report. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library recently renamed its Morrison branch to the SouthPark Regional Library.

The council has received concerns from the community about the financial implications and other impacts of renaming streets to neighborhoods and businesses. City departments are working together to find grant opportunities to offset the costs, Egleston said. A community engagement team is also available to work with residents who need support.

“I think there’s agreement that it is the right thing to do but we don’t want it to cause hardships for anybody who lives and works on those streets,” Egleston said. “The city has been thoughtful about that to make sure that it does not negatively impact them. “

The commission’s recommendations include criteria for naming streets and landmarks, but Councilman Tariq Bokhari, said he’d prefer leaders not name things after people. The SouthPark rep said it’s impossible to look at today’s issues through a future lens.