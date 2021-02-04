Charlotte Soccer Academy teams with YMCA to increase access

Charlotte Soccer Academy and YMCA of Greater Charlotte have partnered to provide recreation-level soccer programs at YMCA locations, starting this spring.

CSA and the YMCA are teaming up to ensure consistent recreational programming across all branches and locations.

“Being an integral part of providing soccer to the YMCA community is something that we are very honored and excited to be a part of, knowing that we can help engage more children at the grassroots level,” CSA executive director Brad Wylde said.

CSA and the YMCA offer recreational soccer programs for all ages at many locations throughout the Charlotte region. The partnership is designed to combine the resources to create a more standardized soccer program for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte community.

YMCA/CSA programming will be available at all Y locations that offer soccer. The goal is to offer the same engaging soccer programming to all players, at all YMCA and CSA locations, and ensure all players have access to development opportunities, including the ability for players to advance from rec soccer at the Y to the competitive levels CSA offers.

“We’re excited to welcome returning and new YMCA soccer participants to this enhanced program, through partnership with CSA,” said Adrianne Hobbs, executive director of youth development for YMCA of Greater Charlotte. “Our players will see upgraded coaching, curriculum and uniforms, with the familiar Y experience they know and love.”

Want to register?

Registration for YMCA/CSA programming will open beginning Feb. 4 at www.ymcacharlotte.org. Registration for CSA Spring soccer is currently open at www.csarecsoccer.com.