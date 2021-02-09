Charlotte refines strategy for proposed sales tax increase

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte leaders expect to receive an assessment from city staff at the end of the month as to whether they should continue pursuing a one-cent sales tax to fund long-range mobility plans.

The city is banking on state leaders allowing Mecklenburg County to place a referendum on the 2021 election ballot that asks voters if they support a one-cent sales tax for transportation projects.

This will serve as a local match to state and federal dollars.

“This is a complex and a complicated task that we have before us,” City Manager Marcus Jones told the council Feb. 8. “We will be thorough in our assessment and our analysis.”

Charlotte has been trying to gain consensus from Mecklenburg County and its six towns, but Jones admitted the city has to overcome trust issues with Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson dating back more than 20 years.

Chief Financial Officer Kelly Flannery told the council Feb. 8 that 70% of the revenue from the sales tax will go toward bus and transit with the remaining 30% going to roadway improvements as well as greenway, bike and pedestrian projects.

Projects would have to be staggered over time. The city is considering focusing on bus system improvements outlined in the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Envision My Ride initiative as well as the LYNX Red Line, which is a commuter rail project extending from Charlotte through the northern towns.

The non-transit portion of the revenue could fund projects in other towns, which could help create more buy-in across the county.

“The county and the six town carve-out are an important part of the discussion because they afford the ability for the tax to not only address the city’s needs but all residents,” Flannery said.

Assistant City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba has shown polling data to city council about residents’ willingness to raise sales taxes and an unwillingness to raise property taxes to fund transportation projects. But some members of city council have asked questions alluding to whether these small polls are representative of the larger population.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari, who represents the SouthPark area, said while he is concerned about the potential of raising taxes and placing bets on the future of transportation, he is at the table working toward seizing potentially transformational opportunities at the federal level with the new administration.