Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools prepares for in-person learning

Superintendent Earnest Winston said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approaches the return to in-person learning mindful that COVID-19 remains a threat in the community, but he’s confident in the procedures the district has in place to reduce risks.

“We won’t be able to eliminate all risk,” Winston said. “That is impossible, but we do believe we put practices and procedures in place to reduce that risk as much as possible.”

Students in K-5 and K-8 schools will return to an AA/remote/BB rotation Feb. 15. Pre-K and students on an IEP will return for a daily rotation.

Middle and high school students will return to a three-week A/B/C rotation Feb. 22. Feb. 23 will be a remote day for all high school students due to a required ACT exam that day.

School board member Rhonda Cheek said she’s “super excited” that children were heading into classrooms on Monday, but she would be even more excited if they were going there for more than two days a week.

“The advocacy is there and the desire is there to return students to a more robust schedule,” Cheek assured the community, noting she would like to see K-5 students in the building four days a week.

Several parents urged the district to allow for in-person instruction while several teachers requested remote learning continue during the Feb. 9 school board meeting.

CMS is partnering with Novant Health to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine for staff 65 and older at an event Feb. 13. The district said 165 staff members got the first doses Feb. 6 at McClintock Middle School.

“We continue to advocate for all student-facing staff to get access to the vaccine,” Winston said. “Once the state and county public health official open access to the next groups of eligibility, we will do everything we can to offer the flexibility for our student-facing staff to get the vaccine.

School board member Margaret Marshall stressed the importance of masks to in-person learning.

“We mean business about this,” Marshall said. “Masks are mandatory. Students, particularly high school students, when you’re on this campus, you’re going to have a mask on.”