Charlotte manager remains optimistic about city’s future

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said if you were to poll city managers, many would say that 2020 was the most difficult year of their professional careers.

“When you start to think about the pandemic and you start to think about the civil unrest and things that are happening throughout our community, it’s been tough,” Jones said during a Jan. 28 town hall meeting. “I’m very fortunate to be here in Charlotte because Charlotte is different than any other place I’ve ever been before. What I love about the city – I use the term love – is the community builders that we have here. It’s always felt like home from day one.”

Jones has worked in public service for more than 25 years. He arrived in Charlotte four years ago as the city was dealing with fallout from House Bill 2 (the bathroom bill) and the Keith Lamont Scott shooting at the hands of a police officer.

“If Charlotte is a stock, I’m investing because what we’re doing is something that I think it’s somewhat unique,” he said. “We listen to our residents.”

Jones remembers attending a Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum meeting and hyping up $155,000 that was going to the west side of the community. Colleagues told Jones that he missed the point of the meeting, which was to talk about what the west side hasn’t received and that $155,000 seemed like a drop in the bucket for a $2.6 billion budget.

“Never again,” he said.

Jones and his team crafted a plan that works toward providing opportunities to residents no matter where they live in the city. Investments in affordable housing and opportunity corridors like Beatties Ford Road are designed to reach that vision.

Funding a $12 billion investment in transportation funding could be the next phase of improving upward mobility.

City Councilman Malcolm Graham said he respects working with Jones.

“He is an honest broker who really cares about our community,” Graham said.