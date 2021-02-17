Charlotte considers postponing 2021 election due to late Census data

Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs (right) led a discussion among colleagues on the council regarding the 2021 election. CMG file photo

Lagging 2020 Census data could not only prevent Charlotte from holding elections in 2021, but also delay the city’s efforts to put a countywide 1% sales tax referendum on the ballot to pay for long-term transportation needs.

Charlotte leaders learned Friday, Feb. 12, that Census data wouldn’t be available until September, which is too short a turnaround to revise voter districts in time for the 2021 election. The city has to redraw its voter districts following a Census to ensure they are within 5% of each other in regards to population.

Members of the Charlotte City Council’s Budget & Effectiveness Committee quizzed City Attorney Patrick Baker on Feb. 16 on a number of options. The committee was left with two choices: move forward with the 2021 election without the Census data or delay the election until next year.

Baker advised the council to delay the city election to limit exposure to legal action.

“I think it would be a real problem legally to move forward with the 2021 election as is based on the information that has been presented on our current districts,” Baker told the committee.

Councilman Ed Driggs, who chairs the committee, told colleagues that based on conversations he’s had with former legislators that there’s a greater likelihood of legal challenges if the city chooses to hold a 2021 election.

The committee decided to bring these alternatives to the full council on Feb. 22.

One major variable is whether the North Carolina General Assembly gets involved or lets municipalities figure it out for themselves. Driggs suggested the council continue operating as if it was Charlotte’s decision until state lawmakers act.

City leaders have been trying too build consensus among state lawmakers to allow Mecklenburg County to put a one-cent sales tax on the 2021 ballot to generate revenue for a local match for long-range transportation projects like the LYNX Red Line to Lake Norman and the LYNX Silver Line from Belmont to Matthews.

Baker told committee members that a sales tax referendum can’t be the only item on a ballot. He said a 2021 referendum may come down to whether Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools delays its school board races. District reps on the school board are scheduled to run for re-election this year.

Driggs told his committee that the city may be better off targeting 2022 for a referendum anyway. The city has also been vetting the idea of moving from two to four-year terms.

If the council decides to delay the 2021 election to 2022, members would run for one-year terms until the 2023 election as the law stands now. Baker said there are discussions at the state level that may provide alternatives.