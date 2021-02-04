Charity showroom helps people out of poverty

Lesley Faulkner

CHARLOTTE – The nonprofit sector is tough work, but worth it when you’re making a difference like Lesley Faulkner with Furnish for Good. The organization, which had its first year in 2020, provides furniture and household goods to families who are transitioning out of homelessness or poverty.

The south Charlotte mom and Realtor co-founded FFG with Mary Beth Hollett and Priscilla Chapman after they met through mutual friend and local homeless advocate Kathy Izard. Kelly Burkholder, Kitty Bray and Genie Scheurer also played major roles in launching the new nonprofit.

Together they sought a way to give back to the community. Izard, inspired by The Green Chair Project in Raleigh, suggested they start a similar organization.

“There’s a lot of nonprofits like this already out there,” Faulkner said. “But there was so much need that there could be five of us, 10 of us, but we still wouldn’t be able to hit everybody.”

FFG’s partner agencies refer people who need them most. Clients and their case worker or family advocate then visit the nonprofit’s 3,600-square-foot furniture showroom to shop.

For a small fee, they can pick out whatever furnishings and household goods they need to make a functional, stable home. Their selections are delivered at no additional cost.

Faulkner said shopping for furniture gives clients a sense of empowerment, pride and self-respect.

“The power to choose gives them a little more dignity,” Faulkner said. “They’re not taking people’s hand-me-downs. They’re not just getting whatever people drop off.”

All of the items at FFG are either donated or hand-selected from area thrift stores. Faulkner is in charge of choosing the items and coordinating pickups and drop-offs. She said it’s a lot of moving parts and she’s very picky as to what she takes.

Last year, FFG worked with 15 partnering agencies to give furniture to 248 adults and children. Clients also received a welcome home basket filled with smaller decor items.

Clients are not coming into the showroom during the pandemic. Instead, Faulkner said volunteers take pictures of all the items, clients make choices and then volunteers pull their selections from the showroom.

Faulkner said she misses when clients came in to shop. Her favorite part of volunteering at FFG is watching their reactions when they first see the showroom.

“People would just cry,” Faulkner said. “They were so tired and they were so happy and they felt good because here they were getting ready to make choices.”

Furnish for Good

928 N. College St., Charlotte

704-445-6838

https://furnishforgood.org/