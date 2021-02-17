Chadwick Park gets two new floor plans

Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville – Townhome Collection features two new floor plans. Photo courtesy of David Weekley Homes

CHARLOTTE – Imagination by David Weekley Homes recently released two new floor plans ground in Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville – Townhome Collection.

Priced from the high $200,000s, the Townhome Collection offers four open-design two-story floor plans, ranging from 1,600 to 2,100 square feet.

The two new plans, The Romare and The Coulwood, each feature three bedrooms, two full baths and half bath with a covered porch and a two-car garage. The Romare offers approximately 1,675 square feet while The Coulwood includes 1,700 square feet with a study on the first floor.

Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville features 36 single-family homes from the builder’s Village Collection, which includes four floor plans ranging in size from 1,900 to 2,300 square feet and 84 townhomes from the Townhome Collection.

Originally developed by the Dover Yarn Mills in the 1800s, Pineville was later expanded by the Chadwick-Hoskins Company in the 1920s. Chadwick Park at Downtown Pineville is in close proximity to the original Dover Yarn Mills with a nearby park and open spaces that are reminiscent of the historic mill town.

Call 704-817-0030 for details.