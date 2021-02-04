Central Bark becomes hub for doggy growth

Jennifer Adams is a dog mom to 7-year-old ‌American ‌Boxer,‌ ‌Annabelle. Adams thinks her ability to understand her customers and their needs is what has brought her success thus far. CMG file photo

CHARLOTTE – It’s difficult enough to start a small business, but throw a pandemic into the mix and it seems almost impossible. That’s what Jennifer Adams was worried about when she opened Central Bark in August.

She’s been pulling out all the stops to defy the odds, overcoming obstacles to grow her customer base.

“It was a leap of faith that things would get better and folks would eventually go about with their normal lives,” Adams said. “Just getting to the point I am today is an accomplishment.”

‌Adams ‌spent‌ ‌14‌ ‌years‌ ‌in‌ ‌banking‌ ‌before‌ deciding ‌to‌ ‌buy ‌a ‌Central‌ ‌Bark ‌She was drawn to the franchise’s ‌“Whole ‌Dog ‌Care”‌ ‌philosophy,‌ ‌a ‌personalized ‌approach to‌ ‌enrich‌ ‌a ‌dog’s ‌physical,‌ ‌mental ‌and ‌emotional ‌well-being.‌ ‌

The‌ ‌7,000-square-foot ‌center, has ‌‌indoor‌ ‌and outdoor play ‌areas,‌ ‌grooming‌ ‌rooms, sleeping ‌rooms ‌with ‌luxury ‌suites and a retail shop.

Central‌ ‌Bark ‌offers ‌training,‌ ‌full-service ‌grooming‌ ‌and ‌sleepovers,‌ ‌but ‌its‌ ‌bread ‌and ‌butter‌ ‌is ‌Enrichment‌ ‌Doggy‌ ‌Day‌ ‌Care.‌ ‌Adams said one of her main focuses has been educating owners about the mental, emotional and physical benefits of daycare, especially during the pandemic.

“People think ‘I’m at home. I don’t need to bring my dog to daycare,’ but they are overlooking the need for their dog to interact with other dogs and other people and get that mental stimulation, which is what helps create a happy dog who is well-rounded and well-socialized,” Adams said.

Central Bark also offers a “puppy hour” on the first and third Saturdays. The free event allows dogs 8 to 20 weeks old to have positive experiences with other puppies and new environments to promote healthy social behaviors.

Despite the challenges she’s faced since opening Central Bark, Adams said she’s never lost sight of why she made that initial leap of faith.

“Seeing these dogs so excited and so amped up and ready to play,” Adams said. “That’s what I love seeing … how happy this place makes them.”

Central Bark

9600 Monroe Road, Charlotte

704-261-3061

www.centralbarkusa.com