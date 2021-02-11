CATS begins testing CityLYNX Gold Line vehicles

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System began in-street vehicle testing for its fleet of new CityLYNX Gold Line modern streetcars Feb. 9.

This phase of the project, called Integrated Systems Testing, will occur intermittently overnight for the next several weeks.

Through these series of tests, the project team will certify platform and pantograph clearances, allow for adjustments of the Overhead Catenary System wire and ensure all electrical systems are working properly.

Following testing, CATS will begin Pre-Revenue Testing, which will simulate revenue service during normal operating hours. This testing phase is mandatory to certify the new streetcar line meets the Federal Transit Administration and State Safety Oversight requirements while serving as a training period for streetcar operators.