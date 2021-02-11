Bakery’s microwavable cups help curb cravings

Meghan Tomlinson, a certified health coach and nutrition consultant, founded Upside Down Bakery with her high school friends so they could enjoy sweets without the guilt. Photos courtesy of Upside Down Bakery

What do you do when you’re craving a double fudge brownie but you don’t want the sugar and carbs? You either eat the double fudge brownie and feel guilty, or don’t and feel unsatisfied. Meghan Tomlinson wanted a third option, so she and her high school friends created Upside Down Bakery.

“I never want to ask people to give up the foods that they love, but instead how can we make those things healthier to satisfy those cravings?” said Tomlinson, a 29-year-old certified health coach and nutrition consultant who lives in south Charlotte.

Upside Down Bakery makes microwaveable, keto-friendly muffin, pancake and brownie cups. Tomlinson and her brother, Nick Wehrle, 31; their friend Greg Blome, 31; and his brother Ryan Blome, 29, worked with a chef to get the recipes right. Their goal was to make every flavor taste just like the real thing.

Each cup has 240 calories, three grams of net carbs (carbohydrates minus fiber) and 10 to 11 grams of protein. They are sweetened with Allulose, a naturally occurring low-calorie sweetener that has no effect on blood sugar, and are gluten-free and grain-free because they’re made with almond flour.

Just add 2 tablespoons of water or almond milk, stir and microwave for one minute. Flavors include blueberry muffin, buttermilk maple pancake and, you guessed it, double fudge brownie.

Tomlinson’s favorite flavor depends on the time of day. In the afternoon and evenings, she reaches for double fudge brownie. Her secret is to cook it 5 to 10 seconds less so it comes out extra gooey. In the morning, her go-to is the blueberry muffin.

“You put it in the microwave and it makes your kitchen smell like you just baked a full batch of blueberry muffins,” Tomlinson said.

There are several more flavors in the works like birthday cake, banana nut muffin and red velvet cake. For now, the cups are only available on Upside Down Bakery’s website and on Amazon. The company’s long-term goal is to be in grocery stores and big-box retailers like Target and Walmart.

Tomlinson said anyone can benefit from trying Upside Down Bakery, not just people on keto, low-sugar or low-carb diets. She said protein is what calms hunger and makes us feel full, while eating less carbs helps balance blood sugar, lowers glucose spikes and reduces the risk of Type 2 Diabetes, metabolic syndrome and Alzheimer’s.

“We’re snacking all day long because we’re not getting the nutrients we need to turn off hunger,” Tomlinson said. “This is going to be an alternative that people want to turn to instead of feeling like they have to.”

Get some

Order microwavable cups from Upside Down Bakery at www.upsidedownbakery.com or on Amazon. Follow @eatupsidedown on Facebook and Instagram to stay connected.