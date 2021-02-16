AutoFair canceled for the spring

CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the spring AutoFair, scheduled for April 8 to 11, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have been encouraged by the current downward trends in the number of cases of the COVID-19 virus, current and anticipated restrictions still prohibit us from executing the caliber of show that our fans deserve in early April, so we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s spring AutoFair,” said Greg Walter, general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We know that car enthusiasts from across the country mark the AutoFair on their calendars each year, and we share their disappointment in this news, but we remain committed to bringing them the best possible show when the AutoFair returns this fall. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is the well-being of our fans, partners and team.”

The fall edition of the AutoFair is scheduled for Sept. 9 to 11.

The AutoFair draws tens of thousands of car enthusiasts to the speedway. The event regularly features more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering a bevy of auto parts and memorabilia, and more than 50 car clubs showcasing classics and customs.

Guests who reserved campsites for the spring AutoFair weekend will be contacted over the next two to three weeks regarding their reservations. Additional questions should be directed to Camping1@charlottemotorspeedway.com.

Questions from vendors and partners with space in the midway can be directed to kbooker@charlottemotorspeedway.com.