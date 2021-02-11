Anheuser-Busch partners with Charlotte on sustainability

CHARLOTTE– Anheuser-Busch is piloting a sustainable can in Charlotte made with low-carbon technology.

The company is also donating renewable energy credits, the equivalent electricity used to power all city-owned facilities for a week, which is equal to more than eight million kilowatt-hours.

People in Charlotte will be able to buy the low-carbon cans as part of a pilot with Michelob ULTRA. More than 2.5 million of the innovative low-carbon cans will hit shelves across North Carolina.

“The city is thrilled that Anheuser-Busch has chosen Charlotte to release its low-carbon-can pilot. Piloting new, disruptive technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of a product is exactly the type of innovation essential to making progress towards our Strategic Energy Action Plan goals,” said Sarah Hazel, the chief sustainability and resiliency officer for the City of Charlotte. “Anheuser-Busch’s release of this pilot in our community is a testament to our sustainability vision and ambitious work to become a healthy, sustainable and climate-resilient city.”

Anheuser-Busch announced a global partnership in October with Rio Tinto to produce cans that are infinitely recyclable and made from responsibly produced, low-carbon aluminum.

“Building strong communities means building more sustainable communities and by bringing these low-carbon cans to North Carolina and partnering with the City of Charlotte, we are proud to set an example of how corporations, their supply chains, local government, and consumers can all work together to create a more sustainable future,” said Ingrid De Ryck, chief procurement and sustainability officer at Anheuser-Busch.

The low-carbon cans are made using metal produced through a zero-carbon, aluminum-smelting process. The technology eliminates direct greenhouse gases from the aluminum-smelting process, producing oxygen instead.