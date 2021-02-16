Aid available for customers behind on water bills

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Water urges customers to seek financial assistance now while funds are available and before disconnections for non-payment resume later this year.

Approximately $33.7 million is available, but applications are approved first-come, first-served. No information is available on when or if another round of funding will be open later this year.

In December, Charlotte Water Ambassador employees made nearly 9,300 calls to alert customers of available financial aid.

“What our ambassadors learned from the phone call campaign is that customers may not seek financial aid until faced with disconnection,” Charlotte Water Customer Service Manager Steve Miller said. “We prefer not to disconnect customers at all, and especially during a pandemic when water is critical to maintaining public health.”

By partnering with agencies like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership, Crisis Assistance Ministry, and Common Wealth Charlotte, customers can get out from under rent, mortgage, power, gas or water bill debt. The average delinquent customer is nearly $600 behind in water bill payments. Customers can visit www.rampclt.com to apply.

In October, Charlotte Water continued the temporary practice of not disconnecting customers for delinquent account balances and not imposing late charges. It also placed customers with outstanding past-due balances on a 12-month, no interest payment arrangement to avoid accruing larger account balances.

Charlotte Water also took the additional step of creating the utility’s first customer care team, a group of trained customer service professionals that work one-on-one with customers. Customers who need extra help filling out online forms or don’t have access to the internet can call the team for personal help completing applications.

Customers can call 311 during business hours or visit www.charlottewater.org for details.