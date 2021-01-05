Weiland awarded Score Charlotte’s top award

Jim Weiland

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte awarded its highest honor, the Dick O’ Brien Award for 2020, to Jim Weiland in recognition of his over nine years of volunteer service, including two years as chapter president.

Weiland, of Waxhaw, serves as assistant district director for the state SCORE group.

Weiland is a 43-year veteran of IBM with over 32 years in management. He has led or participated in many major IBM transformational work efforts, including the restructuring of sales in 1981 from three sales organizations to two, establishing a revenue-based sales plan and consolidating global internal business systems.

Weiland serves on the board of directors of Union County Entrpreneurs. He is a former member of Waxhaw’s Main Street Board.

SCORE Charlotte consists of 93 active or retired leaders who provide free confidential mentoring. It is a resource partner of the Small Business Administration. Its offices are located within SBA offices in the SouthPark area.

On the web: www.Charlotte.SCORE.org or www.score.org