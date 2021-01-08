Weather precautions for homeless extended through Saturday

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and their nonprofit partners have extended emergency precautions for the homeless in response to forecasted winter weather from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9.

In anticipation of winter weather, Roof Above extended hours of its Day Services Center, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends/holidays). These extended hours include access to restrooms, hand-washing stations, and outside radiated heaters in a manner that meets Mecklenburg County Public Health guidelines.

Mecklenburg County extended leases on nearly 160 hotel rooms to continue to support social distancing for Salvation Army Center of Hope and Safe Alliance during the winter season, and to ensure a safe space for people 60 years and older with underlying medical conditions. These rooms are accessed through the community’s shelter system.

Roof Above and the Salvation Army Center of Hope existing shelter locations will maintain current operations.

For Men:

Roof Above reopened its Statesville Avenue shelter, as a nightly winter shelter, expanding capacity by 116 beds to a total capacity of over 600. Mecklenburg County and Roof Above will closely monitor shelter utilization.

To access this overflow shelter, men can:

·Sign up by calling 704-334-3187 ext. 5002 (or press 9) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (weekdays)

·Sign up starting at 1:30 p.m. at Roof Above’s Day Services Center located at 945 North College St. (weekdays)

·Come in-person any night to 3410 Statesville Ave. starting at 7:30 pm.

For Women & Families:

Salvation Army Center of Hope added a hotel-based winter shelter. Mecklenburg County and Salvation Army will closely monitor shelter utilization and if needed, has a plan in place to expand capacity.

Call 211 to access this shelter.

Charlotte Area Transit System buses will transport individuals to these shelter locations free of charge on Jan. 8. Riders must simply identify a shelter location to the driver.