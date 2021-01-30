You are here: Home / South Charlotte Weekly / Watson focuses on client services at SCORE Charlotte

Watson focuses on client services at SCORE Charlotte

Donette Watson

CHARLOTTE – SCORE Charlotte has appointed Donette Watson as its vice president of client services.

Among her duties are coordinating the chapter’s “Simple Steps for Starting Your Business” workshop series, as well as developing other chapter workshops and seminars.

With over 18-years of experience in the financial services industry, she was most recently employed by Wells Fargo in Charlotte as a business risk and control associate manager.

SCORE Charlotte consists of 92 active or retired business leaders who provide free confidential mentoring.

