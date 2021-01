Photos courtesy of Waltonwood Cotswold

Waltonwood Cotswold recently offered residents and associates the COVID-19 vaccine.

The family-owned senior living community, located at 5215 Randolph Road, worked with CVS, local health officials and the CDC to prepare for the vaccination.

While the vaccine was optional, the community had 100% participation from residents. Many of them described the opportunity to receive the vaccine as a “dream come true.”