Waltonwood Cotswold adds resident care manager

Christy Yost

CHARLOTTE – Christy Yost has joined Waltonwood Cotswold as its new resident care manager.

Yost will be responsible for the well-being of assisted living and memory care residents and ensuring the team meets each resident’s daily needs.

She also will assist with training certified nursing assistants and medical technicians as well as coordinating residents’ travel to and from doctors’ appointments, medication management and maintaining their diet.

Yost brings nearly 10 years of experience to her new role. She previously worked in medical surgical and pediatrics nursing before transitioning to senior living.

“I love working with seniors and can’t wait to make a difference in the lives of residents at Waltonwood Cotswold,” Yost said. “Waltonwood Cotswold provides high quality care and services to its residents. I will deliver the same exceptional care, extraordinary service and hospitality expected in our community.”

Yost joins the family-owned senior living community at a pivotal time.

“These have been difficult times for many, but Waltonwood has handled the pandemic with true class, and everything they have done has been for the health and safety of residents and associates,” Yost said. “We recently provided the COVID-19 vaccine to residents, and it will make a difference in the day-to-day lives of residents and associates.”

Yost is originally from upstate New York. She began her nursing career in 2011 and made the switch to senior living five years later. She has worked with seniors in memory care and acute rehabilitation.

She worked her way up from a supervisor to an assistant director of nursing at a long-term care community in New York. After researching Waltonwood Cotswold, she realized the company’s core values and beliefs matched hers.

“Christy shares a deep passion for providing seniors with a greater quality of life, and that’s exactly what we were looking for with this position at Waltonwood Cotswold,” Executive Director Tammy Mullins said. “She is dedicated to serving seniors, and I know she will complement our management team.”