Virtual event nets $42K for pediatric cancer

Photo courtesy of 24 Foundation

24 Foundation’s inaugural virtual fitness event to take “Big Steps for Small Heroes” brought together 289 participants who completed more than 25,000 miles over two days and raised more than $42,600 for Charlotte’s pediatric cancer community.

Participants of all ages tracked miles Jan. 9 and 10 for the 24,000 Mile Challenge. These were logged from fitness activities – such as running, walking, swimming and bike riding – and steps taken while shopping or doing errands. There were also opportunities to double mileage by visiting “double-dip” locations throughout Charlotte.

“We set out to collectively log 24,000 miles and raise $24,000 in the course of one weekend, and we blew away our goals,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “Huge thanks to our amazing participants and generous sponsors for raising big dollars for small heroes in our pediatric cancer community.”

Charlotte Running Co. led the team miles and 24 Foundation Founder Spencer Lueders led the individual mile count. Orangetheory Fitness led team fundraising and Matt Doran was the highest fundraiser. Lydia Holloway was the highest child fundraiser.

All net proceeds from fundraising and a portion of proceeds from event T-shirts will benefit 24 Foundation’s pediatric cancer partners: Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Pinky Swear Foundation and Claire’s Army. In addition to TowneBank, other sponsors included Orangetheory Fitness, Charlotte Running Co. and Bishops Cuts/Color.