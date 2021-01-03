TowneBank sponsors 24,000 Mile Challenge

CHARLOTTE – TowneBank will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 24 Foundation’s inaugural 24,000 Mile Challenge.

Participants will collectively complete 24,000 miles of fitness Jan. 9 and 10 throughout Charlotte to support the pediatric cancer community.

24 Foundation will have an app for participants to log miles from fitness activities – such as running or walking – or taking steps while shopping or doing errands. Individuals and teams can select one of 24 Foundation’s general routes or map out their own. There will also be opportunities to double mileage by visiting “double-dip” locations throughout Charlotte.

“We greatly appreciate the generous support of TowneBank in taking big steps for small heroes and carrying the torch for our local cancer community,” said Katy Ryan, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We value our community partners and are honored to have TowneBank as part of our efforts to impact the lives of children affected by cancer.”

Phil Jurney, Charlotte president of TowneBank, said the 24,000 Mile Challenge is an excellent way for the 24 Foundation to celebrate its 20th anniversary of making a difference.

“Giving back to the community is at the heart of our mission at TowneBank as we serve others and enrich lives,” said Phil Jurney, TowneBank Charlotte president.

Registration costs $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under and includes swag. Participants of all ages can sign up as an individual or create a team. Fundraising is encouraged, but not required.

All proceeds from fundraising and a portion of proceeds from event t-shirts ($24 donation per shirt) will benefit 24 Foundation’s pediatric cancer partners including Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, Pinky Swear Foundation and Claire’s Army.

On the web: 24foundation.org.