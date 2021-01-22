The Homeowners Impact Fund donates to three charities

CHARLOTTE – The Homeowners Impact Fund has made the second round of donations to three agencies.

A total of $52,500 was given to A Roof Above, Charlotte Family Housing and Safe Alliance from funds raised in 2020.

The Homeowners Impact Fund was launched in July 2020 just as the Charlotte area started to see the homeless community grow due to the pandemic. The vision is to collect funds from every real estate transaction from all participants. This would include the real estate agents, buyer, seller, closing attorney, mortgage broker, etc.

If every person involved gives a minimum of a $10 donation, it will add up to over $2.4 million annually in just the Charlotte area alone.

Visit https://www.homeownersimpactfund.org/ for details on the Homeowners Impact Fund.