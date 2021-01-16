South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Jan. 8-14)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 8 to 14:

Lowest Scores

• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 80

Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t ensuring food safety and handling guidelines were met; hand sink didn’t have hot water; opened/unpackaged/unwrapped raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw fish mixed together in pan in walk-in freezer; can opener with build-up on blade; some foods weren’t cooling fast enough; some foods weren’t held cold enough; foods in prep coolers or walk-in cooler didn’t have date marks; and two spray bottles of chemicals didn’t have identification.

• Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 87

Violations include: Employee used bare hands to wash soiled dishes; paper towels weren’t at hand sink by sushi station; employee wiped debris off gloved hands and continued with food prep without washing hands and changing gloves; shrimp tempura and rice didn’t cool fast enough; and restaurant didn’t place time stamps on some food when items were prepped and removed from temperature control.

Other Scores

Charlotte (28209)

• AMC Park Terrace 6, 4289 Park Road – 99

• Brawley’s Beverage, 4620 Park Road – 99

• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 99.5

• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Park Road, 4203 Park Road – 99

• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5

• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 97

• Zack’s Hamburgers, 4009 South Blvd. – 98.5

Charlotte (28210)

• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Domino’s Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 97.5

• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94

• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 95.5

• Waffle House, 501 Westinghouse Blvd. – 96.5

• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 98.5

Charlotte (28211)

• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 98

• Earth Fare (meat/seafood), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5

• Felix Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99

• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98

• Gigi’s Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97

• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 97

• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98.5

• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 91

• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97

• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 97

Charlotte (28226)

• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 96.5

• Harris Teeter (market) 4100 Carmel Road – 98

• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

Charlotte (28270)

• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 91

• The Southern Gourmet, 9101 Monroe Road – 95

Charlotte (28277)

• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5

• Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 98

• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 92.5

• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 97.5

• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95

• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J. Delany Drive – 97

• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100

• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 90

• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 96.5

• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96

• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98

• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 95.5

• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 96.5

• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100

• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97

• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99

• Subway, 13855 Conlan Creek – 93

• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 97

• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 95.5

• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5

Pineville

• BJs Wholesale Club (deli), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5

• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 97

• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 98.5

• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 99

• Machu Picchu, 310 S. Polk St. – 94

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97