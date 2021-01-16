South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Jan. 8-14)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 8 to 14:
Lowest Scores
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 80
Violations include: Person in charge wasn’t ensuring food safety and handling guidelines were met; hand sink didn’t have hot water; opened/unpackaged/unwrapped raw chicken, raw shrimp and raw fish mixed together in pan in walk-in freezer; can opener with build-up on blade; some foods weren’t cooling fast enough; some foods weren’t held cold enough; foods in prep coolers or walk-in cooler didn’t have date marks; and two spray bottles of chemicals didn’t have identification.
• Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 87
Violations include: Employee used bare hands to wash soiled dishes; paper towels weren’t at hand sink by sushi station; employee wiped debris off gloved hands and continued with food prep without washing hands and changing gloves; shrimp tempura and rice didn’t cool fast enough; and restaurant didn’t place time stamps on some food when items were prepped and removed from temperature control.
Other Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• AMC Park Terrace 6, 4289 Park Road – 99
• Brawley’s Beverage, 4620 Park Road – 99
• Harris Teeter (produce), 2717 South Blvd. – 99.5
• Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Park Road, 4203 Park Road – 99
• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5
• The Traveling Comida Show, 4151 Park Road – 97
• Zack’s Hamburgers, 4009 South Blvd. – 98.5
Charlotte (28210)
• Burger King, 4709 Sharon Road – 98.5
• Domino’s Pizza, 8510 Park Road – 97.5
• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 94
• Taipei South, 10106 Johnston Road – 95.5
• Waffle House, 501 Westinghouse Blvd. – 96.5
• Wolfman Pizza, 8504 Park Road – 98.5
Charlotte (28211)
• American Girl Charlotte Bistro, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Earth Fare (meat/seafood), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5
• Felix Empanadas, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
• Five Guys, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Gigi’s Kitchen, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (seafood), 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• McDonald’s, 1035 N. Wendover Road – 98.5
• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 91
• Renaissance Patisserie, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97
• Showmars, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
Charlotte (28226)
• Chuck E Cheese, 7701 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
• Harris Teeter (deli), 4100 Carmel Road – 96.5
• Harris Teeter (market) 4100 Carmel Road – 98
• McDonald’s, 7721 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 87
• Wingstop, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 91
• The Southern Gourmet, 9101 Monroe Road – 95
Charlotte (28277)
• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 80
• Akropolis Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 98.5
• Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11619 Waverly Center Drive – 98
• Clean Juice, 7918 Rea Road – 92.5
• Famous Toastery, 8430 Rea Road – 97.5
• Flying Biscuit, 7930 Rea Road – 95
• Hampton Inn And Suites, 11935 North Community House Road – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 15007 John J. Delany Drive – 97
• Harris Teeter (pizza/cheese island), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100
• Lotus Cafe, 8610 Camfield St. – 90
• New South Kitchen & Bar, 8140 Providence Road – 96.5
• Penn Station East Coast Subs, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 96
• Qdoba Mexican Eats, 16631 Lancaster Hwy. – 98
• Showmars, 10612 Providence Road – 95.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (deli), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 96.5
• Sprouts Farmers Market (produce), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 100
• Sprouts Farmers Market (sushi), 15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 97
• Starbucks Coffee, 6432 Rea Road – 99
• Subway, 13855 Conlan Creek – 93
• TPC Piper Glen Grill And Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 97
• Wendy’s, 11640 Providence Road – 95.5
• Zeitouni Mediterranean Grill, 3419 Toringdon Way – 99.5
Pineville
• BJs Wholesale Club (deli), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
• Dive N, 109 N. Polk St. – 97
• Food Lion (deli), 317 S. Polk St. – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 317 S. Polk St. – 99
• Machu Picchu, 310 S. Polk St. – 94
• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 9105 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
