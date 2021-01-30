South Charlotte restaurant inspections (Jan. 22-28)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 22 to 28:

Lowest Scores

• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive, Pineville – 90

Violations include: Inspector determined staff wasn’t provided training on reportable symptoms and illnesses; several employees at cook line were using cell phones; raw shrimp was over crab legs in reach-in; boiled eggs were held cold enough; and tubs and containers of crab legs, boiled eggs, cooked mussels and cooked clams weren’t date marked.

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road, Charlotte – 90.5

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; vegetables weren’t held hot enough; lettuce, sour cream, chicken, sauces, soup, beef and pork weren’t held cold enough; and several pans were stacked wet.

Charlotte (28209)

• Bonchon, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96

• Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. – 96

• Renaissance Charlotte, 5501 Carnegie Blvd. – 95

• Skyland Family Restaurant, 4544 South Blvd. – 98.5

Charlotte (28210)

• Clean Juice, 428 Park Road – 99.5

• D.D. Peckers Wing Shack, 10403 Park Road – 96

• Food Lion (produce), 10120 Johnston Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (juice bar), 8538 Park Road – 99

• Jersey Mikes Subs, 4724 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Papa John’s, 10110 Johnston Road – 97.5

• Rh Rooftop Restaurant, 6903 Phillips Place Court – 97

• Rusty’s Deli, 8512 Park Road – 96

• Salsaritas Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 98.5

• Smoothie King, 4736 Sharon Road – 97

• Starbucks Coffee Co, 4805 Sharon Road – 99

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 96

Charlotte (28211)

• Chickpeasy On Wheels, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 9

• Momo Station, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Patty & The Dogs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Harris Teeter (seafood), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Hello Chicken, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5

• Hungry Howies, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Las Americas Restaurant, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Mr. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Waffle House, 8220 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5

• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98

• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 94

• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 94

Charlotte (28277)

• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 93

• Anzi Pizzeria, 8133 Ardrey Kell Road – 94.5

• Carolina Ale House, 7404 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5

• Clean Juice, 9826 Sandy Rock Place – 95.5

• Foxcroft Wine Co, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96

• Greco Fresh Grille, 9820 Rea Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 9720 Rea Road – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 9720 Rea Road – 100

• Harris Teeter (market), 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Manhattan Bagel, 8040 Providence Road – 95.5

• McAlisters Deli, 9864 Rea Road – 100

• McDonald’s, 9710 Rea Road – 96.5

• Pearlz Oyster Bar, 7804 Rea Road – 95

• Publix (deli), 11222 Providence Road W. – 97

• Publix (Starbucks), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100

• Qdoba Mexican Grill, 8200 Providence Road – 90.5

• Smoothie King, 9831 Rea Road – 97.5

• Springhill Suites, 12325 Johnston Road – 98.5

• Tony’s Pizza, 14027 Conlan Circle – 93

• Whole Foods Market (produce bar), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 98.5

Pineville

• Burger King, 10000 Lee St. – 96.5

• Longhorn Steakhouse,10605 Centrum Pkwy. – 97

• Shake Shake Seafood King Crab, 9925 Leitner Drive – 90