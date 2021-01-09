South Charlotte Health Inspections (Jan. 1-7)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 1 to 7:

Charlotte (28209)

Harris Teeter Starbucks. 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5

The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 98

Charlotte (28210)

Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 95.5

Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 97

Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96

Charlotte (28211)

Caring Hearts Of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93.5

Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5

Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 94

Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 97

Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 99

Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99

Thai House, 110 S Sharon Amity Road – 95

The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 97

The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 100

Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 98

Charlotte (28226)

Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93

Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98

McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

Zoe’s Kitchen, 7631 Pineville Matthews Road – 95.5

Charlotte (28270)

Domino’s Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99

Charlotte (28277)

7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 91.5

Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 99.5

Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5

Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5

Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94.5

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98

Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 96

Buona Vita, 3419 Torringdon Way – 98

Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 96

Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 97

Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5

Harris Teeter Starbucks, 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97.5

Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 94

Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 96

Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5

Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 96.5

Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96

Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98.5

Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 94

Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 97.5

Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 93

Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 95.5

Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 98.5

Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 94

Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98.5

Pineville

BJs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

Buca Di Beppo/Tyga Bites/Mr. Beast Burger/Wing Squad, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97

Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 96

Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

Sam’s Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5

Sams Club (seafood/sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5

Sam`s Club (cafe), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5

TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94