South Charlotte Health Inspections (Jan. 1-7)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 1 to 7:
Charlotte (28209)
Harris Teeter Starbucks. 2717 South Blvd. – 98.5
The Waterman Oyster Bar, 2729 South Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28210)
Mi Tierra Colombian Restaurant, 10405 Park Road – 95.5
Panera Bread, 5940 Fairview Road – 97
Park Place Restaurant, 10517 Park Road – 96
Charlotte (28211)
Caring Hearts Of America Catering, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5
Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 93.5
Leroy Fox, 705 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5
Los Pinos Mexican Restaurant, 911 N. Wendover Road – 94
Publix (meat market), 4425 Randolph Road – 97
Publix (seafood), 4425 Randolph Road – 99
Rollicious Ribs, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 99
Thai House, 110 S Sharon Amity Road – 95
The Fresh Market (deli), 4207 Providence Road – 97
The Fresh Market (produce), 4207 Providence Road – 100
Wendy’s, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 98
Charlotte (28226)
Brueggers, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
Food Lion (produce), 7400 Candlewyck Lane – 98
McDonald’s, 8824 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5
Panera Bread, 3207 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97
Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Zoe’s Kitchen, 7631 Pineville Matthews Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
Domino’s Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 99
Charlotte (28277)
7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 91.5
Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 99.5
Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98.5
Arbys, 9923 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5
Arooji’s Wine Room, 5349 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 94.5
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 98
Brown Bag, 5231 Piper Station Drive – 96
Buona Vita, 3419 Torringdon Way – 98
Chopt Creative Salad, 9844 Rea Road – 96
Eggs Up Grill, 6414 Rea Road – 97
Get Fit Foods, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
Harris Teeter Starbucks, 11135 Golf Links Drive – 97.5
Hazelnuts Creperie, 9830 Rea Road – 94
Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 96
Jade Villa Asian Bistro, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 97.5
Lifetime Athletic Life Cafe, 11220 Golf Links Drive – 96.5
Malaya Kitchen, 8200 Providence Road – 96
Oggi Ristorante Italiano, 16646 Hawfield Way Drive – 98.5
Panera Bread, 11630 Waverly Center Drive – 94
Portofino’s Italian Restaurant, 8128 Providence Road – 97.5
Smashburger, 7804 Rea Road – 93
Subway, 10822 Providence Road – 95.5
Sugar Handmade Gourmet Donuts, 11914 Elm Lane – 98.5
Sushiya Japan, 8200 Providence Road – 94
Tropical Smoothies Cafe, 11318 N. Community House Road – 98.5
Pineville
BJs Wholesale Club (commissary/rotisserie), 11715 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
Buca Di Beppo/Tyga Bites/Mr. Beast Burger/Wing Squad, 10915 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97
Captain D’s, 10601 Centrum Pkwy. – 96
Firehouse Subs, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
Sam’s Club (market), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99.5
Sams Club (seafood/sushi), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
Sam`s Club (cafe), 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 98.5
TLC Wings & Grill, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
