Solid Waste, Goodwill collecting workable electronics

HUNTERSVILLE – Solid Waste and Goodwill Industries are holding a special recycling event Jan. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center, 12300 N. Statesville Road.

The public is encouraged to donate workable electronics they are no longer using. The electronics can be recycled and re-used.

Any information and data on the donated laptops, computers, smart phones or other items will be wiped from the devices.

Visit www.wipeoutwaste.com for details on services and upcoming events.

