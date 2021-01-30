Smith oversees human resources for SCORE Charlotte

Karisa Smith

CHARLOTTE – Karisa Smith has been named vice president of human resources for SCORE Charlotte, where she will oversee initiatives such as talent acquisition and training programs.

The Cheshire, Connecticut native works in real estate investment for KEA Global Realty in Charlotte.

Before that, she was a strategy consultant and real estate agent. From 2016 to 2017, Smith lived in Costa Rica, where she was a consultant on property investment strategy for business owners wanting to open a business in Central America.

Smith also worked with Nationwide Insurance for over 11 years.

SCORE Charlotte consists of 92 active or retired business leaders who provide free confidential mentoring.

The group, based within SBA offices in SouthPark, has set up remote mentoring sessions via phone, email and videos for those wanting to start up, expand or re-open an existing business.