Signs, graphics provider rebrands, relocates

PINEVILLE – Signs Now Charlotte-South has become Image360 Charlotte-Pineville and moved to a new center.

The changes come as the signage and graphic solutions company continues to provide resources to help businesses reopen and serve customers safely.

The new office, located at 600 Towne Centre Blvd., suite 404, brings a range of services to the business community. Image360 is located about 15 miles away from the original office and will serve the same areas as it did prior to the move.

“Everyone on our team is excited to serve our clients from the new, rebranded center,” owner Rebecca Feeney said. “It is our privilege to support local businesses and nonprofits with their needs for graphics, displays and beyond. And with our new facility, we’re better equipped than ever to help both our existing and new clients exceed expectations.”

Image360 provides professional graphic solutions. Staff works with clients to maximize the visual impact of environmental graphics, mobile graphics, wayfinding solutions and promotional displays.

Visit https://charlottepinevillenc.image360.com or call 717-299-3279 for details.