Shoe retailer finds spot at Galleria Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – SHOE DEPT. is leasing 6,200 square feet at the Galleria Shopping Center, according to Weingarten Realty.

The store features branded footwear, accessories and bags for men, women and children with the ease of shopping in a customer-friendly environment with associates who will assist in finding the right shoes.

Their stores sells brands such as Clarks, Columbia, Crocs, Skechers, Steve Madden, Timberland and Tommy Hilfiger, and branded athletics such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Vans and Converse.

Look for SHOE DEPT. to open early in 2021.

Jimmy Conder, leasing executive at Weingarten Realty, and Molly Morgan, of The Providence Group, represented the landlord. Ian Whetsel, retail specialist with The Chambers Group, represented the tenant.

The primary tenants at Galleria Shopping Center include Dollar Tree, Party City, Game Stop, Sprint and CATO.

Visit www.shoedeptencore.com for details.