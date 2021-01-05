Salvador makes history by taking N.C. Senate oath

DeAndrea Salvador

RALEIGH – DeAndrea Salvador took the oath of office Jan. 4 becoming the youngest Black woman to ever serve in the N.C. Senate and the youngest senator in the upcoming biennium.

Salvador, who represents District 39, said she is focused in the months ahead to help us come out of the pandemic more united than when it began.

“These are challenging times, and in the biennium ahead, I plan to find commonsense agreements to help our community recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Salvador said. “I will work towards robust economic recovery, stronger support for our schools, as well as strive to connect our community to well-paying jobs, improved access to clean energy, and to keep environmental and racial justice at the forefront.”

Salvador was sworn in by former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson, who was the first Black woman on the North Carolina Supreme Court. Salvador said this signified progress and diversity in the community.

Before serving in the N.C. Senate, Salvador founded the nonprofit RETI. The Charlotte native serves on the board of Clean Air Carolina. She served on the Mecklenburg County Air Quality Commission for several years.