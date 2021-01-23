Produce wholesaler targets $7M expansion in Union County

MONROE – Rodriguez Produce is considering a $7 million expansion into Union County that would help the company grow into the Tennessee and Virginia markets, according to Ron Mahle of Monroe-Union County Economic Development.

The firm currently distributes fresh vegetables and fruits wholesale to grocery chains in the Carolinas and Georgia from its 30,000 square foot space on Nelda Drive in Monroe.

Its parent company, Rodriguez Brothers Investments LLC, approached Monroe-Union County Economic Development in 2019 about securing incentive grants for an expansion.

Union County awarded incentives on Jan. 19 up to $161,000 paid over a five years beginning in fiscal year 2023. The company will pay an estimated $255,815 in property taxes over the five-year span.

Monroe approved similar incentives on Jan. 13.

The company plans to buy and upfit 109,000-square-foot building within the Monroe Corporate Center and add 10 full-time positions to it 53-person staff Wages would start at $15 per hour.

The grant is contingent on the company hiring five people and investing at least $2 million in land, building and equipment costs over the grant period

“As with all our economic development incentive grants, any moneys not spent are returned to the general fund ,” Mahle told commissioners.