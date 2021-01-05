Older adults in Mecklenburg County can schedule COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B Group 1, which includes all adults 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation, beginning Jan. 6.

By appointment only. COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd., beginning Jan. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Mecklenburg County residents who are 75 years or older may make an appointment for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine online beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 5. Instructions are available at mecknc.gov/COVID-19.

Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/.

Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 5. If you leave a message, county staff will attempt to return your call within 24 to 48 business hours.

If you are unable to secure an appointment right away, continue to check for updates at mecknc.gov/COVID-19.

As more vaccines become available, guidance for the following Phase 1B groups will be released:

·Group 2: Health care and frontline essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.

·Group 3: Frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.

This phase is anticipated to begin in late January.

The county will release additional information about who can be vaccinated in later phases after receiving guidance from the CDC.