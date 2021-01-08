Novant Health administers first patient vaccines to seniors age 75 and older

CHARLOTTE– Novant Health has started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its first patients – North Carolina residents ages 75 and older – in keeping with the state’s distribution plan.

The healthcare system continues to vaccinate team members within phase 1a, which includes heath care workers working directly with COVID-19 patients.

Novant Health administered over 11,000 vaccines through Jan. 6 to team members and is administering hundreds more daily.

“We are eager to get to work vaccinating the most vulnerable citizens and support the state’s decision to advance to this next phase,” President and CEO Carl Armato said. “With almost half of our patient facing team members in phase 1a having scheduled or received their vaccine, we believe extending to phase 1b will have a positive, downstream impact on both our communities-at-large and our health care system.”

Eligible patients will get a notification through their MyChart account, prompting them to schedule an appointment. The vaccine is by appointment only.

Patients who do not have MyChart are encouraged to sign up at MyNovant.org . If a patient is age 75 or older, but they do not have access to MyChart or have not received communications, they can call 855-648-2248 for scheduling assistance.

Due to limited vaccine availability, Novant Health is only vaccinating at centralized locations in the Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas at this time. More sites will be added in the weeks ahead as more vaccine becomes available.

“We understand our patients and communities are hoping to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Armato said. “Our teams are working around-the-clock to vaccinate as many people as supply allows. We will not stop until everyone who wants a vaccine gets a vaccine.”