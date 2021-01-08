NASCAR driver makes big donation to Humane Society of Charlotte

Growing up in Mexico, Daniel Suárez’s father would often find stray animals in the street and bring them home to nurse them back to health. His father would get the animals, often dogs, the veterinary care they required and then find each animal a new home with the help of friends and family.

That generous spirit was passed on to Daniel, who became a NASCAR driver and supporter of Humane Society of Charlotte.

Suárez, who drives the No. 99, helped raise $30,000 for the nonprofit throughout the NASCAR season as part of the Coca-Cola Chug for Charity program. The program allows NASCAR drivers to earn money for their favorite charities.

Suárez and his partner, Julia Piquet, reached out to the Humane Society of Charlotte in late 2020 to announce he was donating money earned during the 2020 NASCAR season to the charity.

They live in the Charlotte region with their own rescue dog, Emma, and are excited about the prospect of partnering with the local charity to further its mission of improving the lives of companion animals and the people that love them.

Suárez and Piquet toured the Humane Society of Charlotte on Jan. 6 and decided to adopt a cat they named Nicky.

Want to help?

Despite adoptions having increased over the past few months, the ongoing pandemic has added additional stress on the Humane Society of Charlotte’s resources. Visit https://humanesocietyofcharlotte.org/ to learn how to help.