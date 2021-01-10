Metro Diner rolling out savory waffle dishes

Photo courtesy of Metro Diner

CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is introducing dishes next week that feature savory meals on top of waffles pressed from stuffing.

The restaurant’s new Stuff N’ Waffles dishes start at $10.99. They include:

• Beef Tips Waffle: Seasoned, seared beef tips and mushrooms in brown gravy, over creamy mashed potatoes and a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing.

• Sausage Gravy & Chicken Tenders Waffle: Two buttermilk marinated fried chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy, over a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing, with sweet and spicy sauce on the side.

• Creamy Chicken & Veggies Waffle: Tender chicken, carrots, celery and corn in a cream sauce, over creamy mashed potatoes and a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing.

Metro Diner has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).

On the web: https://metrodiner.com/