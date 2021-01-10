Metro Diner rolling out savory waffle dishes

CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is introducing dishes next week that feature savory meals on top of waffles pressed from stuffing.
The restaurant’s new Stuff N’ Waffles dishes start at $10.99. They include:
• Beef Tips Waffle: Seasoned, seared beef tips and mushrooms in brown gravy, over creamy mashed potatoes and a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing.
• Sausage Gravy & Chicken Tenders Waffle: Two buttermilk marinated fried chicken tenders topped with sausage gravy, over a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing, with sweet and spicy sauce on the side.
• Creamy Chicken & Veggies Waffle: Tender chicken, carrots, celery and corn in a cream sauce, over creamy mashed potatoes and a homemade waffle pressed from stuffing.
Metro Diner has locations in Charlotte (8334 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Matthews (10412 E. Independence Blvd.).
On the web: https://metrodiner.com/
