Memories of Charlotte and Christmas snow inspire painting

Kent Paulette incorporated creek water and Christmas snow to his painting “Charlotte Reflections.” He’s auctioning off the piece during the Dream Gala. Photo courtesy of Kent Paulette

CHARLOTTE – Kent Paulette painted “Charlotte Reflections” after he was inspired by the beautiful fall colors at his home studio in the North Carolina mountains.

There was a magical snow on Christmas Day as Paulette was working on the painting. He went outside and stuck his face in the snow to wake up his spirit and senses. He also added some snow directly to the paint to stain the canvas.

The five-foot wide painting will be auctioned off Jan. 30 during the 2021 Dream Gala. The event raises money for Dream on 3, a nonprofit allowing kids with a disability or life-altering condition to live out their ultimate sports dreams.

“I donated this painting to Dream on 3, because I think they’re really helping to make dreams come true and bring joy and magic to the Dream Kids’ lives,” Paulette said.

Last year’s black-tie event in Founder’s Hall drew 700 people and raised $676,185 for Dream on 3. Paulette’s painting, “Charlotte’s Dreams” sold for $11,000 during the live auction.

Paulette, who grew up in Hickory, has fond memories of visiting Charlotte to go to Discovery Place, Neighborhood Theatre and Charlotte Hornets games. He brought those warm memories along with a bit of nature to “Charlotte Reflections.”

In addition to the snow, Paulette also collected water from the creek in his backyard to mix with the paint. He used a large palette knife to paint the thick texture in “Charlotte Reflections,” with rough texture on the top half of the painting for the trees and buildings and a softer texture on the bottom for the water’s reflection.

Want to the Dream Gala?

This year’s Dream Gala will live online Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a night filled with music, professional athletes, a silent auction, and the stars of the show – the Dream Kids. Register to attend for free at dreamon3.org/dream-gala-registration.