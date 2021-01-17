Mecklenburg task group to build transparency in criminal justice system

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County’s Criminal Justice Services Department is seeking applicants for its new Criminal Justice Community Engagement Task Group.

The task group will serve as a liaison between the community and the criminal justice system to help build trust and transparency. It is one of the department’s latest initiatives through a grant from the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge.

The task group will be comprised of 10 members from the community of diverse backgrounds. Members of the faith community and people with lived experience with the criminal justice system are encouraged to apply.

Meetings will be held twice a month during the first three months and will transition to monthly meetings after 90 days.

Meeting times will range from 90 minutes to four hours. Members will receive a modest stipend for each meeting attended. Stipends will be paid until grant funds are exhausted.

The application period opens on Jan. 25. The final day to apply is Feb. 28.

Click here for more information on the Criminal Justice Community Engagement Task Group or to apply. Questions about the Task Group may be sent via email to CJS@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov