Mecklenburg County will soon announce vaccine info for older adults

Mecklenburg County Public Health, Atrium Health, Novant Health and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management jointly support everyone over the age of 75 to get the COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it is available.

Once plans for distribution of the vaccine to residents over the age of 75 have been completed, a detailed announcement will be made early next week. Vaccine supplies are still limited, and appointments will be made available as that supply allows.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced it had updated its vaccination plan to align with new federal recommendations. The changes simplify the vaccine process and continue the state’s commitment to first protect health-care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

States must make vaccine available in phases since vaccine supplies are limited.

North Carolina’s plan is outlined below:

Current Phase – Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents.

Hospitals and local health departments are vaccinating health care workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines. The federal government is also vaccinating long-term care residents and staff.

Phase 1b: Adults 75 years or older and front-line essential workers, which will start here next week. Learn more about NC Phase 1b here.

The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups:

• Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

• Group 2: Health care and front-line essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.

• Group 3: All other patient-facing direct health care workers not vaccinated in Phase 1a and front-line essential workers of any age. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.

Patient-facing direct health care workers includes any paid or unpaid health care workers with direct patient contact including, but not limited to: behavioral health providers, community health workers, dental hygienists, dentists, EMT/paramedics, environmental services staff, food services staff, health care trainees (e.g., medical students, pharmacy students, nursing students), home health workers, laboratory and phlebotomy staff, nurses, nursing aides and assistants, nursing techs, front desk administrative staff, personal care aides, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, physicians, public health and emergency preparedness workers, public health nurses and respiratory techs.

The CDC defines front-line essential workers as first-responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.

Visit mecknc.gov/covid-19 for details about the vaccine and COVID-19.