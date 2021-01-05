Mecklenburg County residents can apply for help with utility bills

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is offering help to residents this winter by disbursing Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds to eligible households.

The federal social services program assists low-income households with their immediate home energy needs, so they won’t have to choose between heating their homes and buying other necessities.

Qualified applicants can take advantage of this one-time, direct vendor payment in the amount of $300, $400 or $500, depending on the primary heating source.

Qualified households can apply today through March 31. Eligible households must meet the following criteria:

• At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident in the household

• Income at or below 130% of the federal poverty level (e.g., $16,584 or less for one or $34,056 or less for a family of four after deductions)

• Resources (e.g. savings, accessible retirement account, stocks, bonds, mutual funds) at or below $2,250

• Applicants must be responsible for the heating costs of the home

• You don’t have to be behind on your power or natural gas bill to receive assistance

Completed applications can be:

• Emailed to LIEAP@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov

• Mailed to 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28211

• Dropped off at a DSS locations located at 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte NC, 28211 or the Community Resource Center at 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 1000, Building A, Charlotte, NC 28208

Individuals who are homebound or unable to mail or drop off applications can contact the DSS Customer Connection Call Center at 704-336-3000 to complete the application by phone.

On the web: https://www.MeckNC.gov/LIEAP





