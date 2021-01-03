You are here: Home / South Charlotte Weekly / Mecklenburg commissioners to hold public hearing on budget

Mecklenburg commissioners to hold public hearing on budget

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County wants to hear from the community as leaders develop a 2022 fiscal year.

County commissioners will receive public comments about the budget during their Jan. 5 meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Commissioners will appear virtually and at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center (600 E. 4th St.).

Residents can sign up to speak at the public hearing at https://mecknc.seamlessdocs.com/sf/clerk.

Speakers will join remotely by phone. The deadline to register is noon Jan. 5.

